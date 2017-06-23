Saskatoon the windiest place in Canada Friday

Story highlights Cool Friday morning Sunny start to the weekend 20 degree heat returns Hot early next week

Saskatoon was the windiest place in Canada on Friday, but they do calm down with warmer weather returning soon!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a cool start to the day in Saskatoon with temperatures dipping back to 4 degrees overnight under mostly clear skies with Eastend reporting the coldest morning low of 0.4 degrees to start the day.

We warmed up a few degrees by morning and further into the mid-teens by noon under partly cloudy skies as winds picked back up to 30 to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 km/h.

Northwest winds aren't done with us yet! At 36 km/h with gusts of 46 km/h right now. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/W0g46MB4j6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 23, 2017

We've made it up to 15 degrees in Saskatoon over this noon hour! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/hepXrP6kqO — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 23, 2017

Light rain in parts of eastern Saskatchewan into the Prince Albert area this noon hour. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/HACx9bSyQr — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 23, 2017

As of 1 p.m., Saskatoon was the windiest place in all of Canada on Friday, clocking gusts of 70 km/h.

Saskatoon is the windiest place in all of Canada so far today, now seeing 70 km/h wind gusts! https://t.co/dUwqcGP4zW #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ZRE7JUdNEI — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 23, 2017

An upper low and surface trough swinging through this afternoon will bring in a few more clouds to the city and some rain to areas west of Saskatoon as we rise up to a daytime high in the upper teens.

Tonight

Clouds will clear back out overnight as winds finally ease back off and we cool back to a low once again around 4 degrees and a risk of frost in low-lying areas once again.

Saturday

Sunshine is on tap to start the weekend as a high pressure system swings by to our southwest, however some mid-level moisture will allow some clouds to build in during the day with a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures should manage to clamber up back into the low 20s for a daytime high and winds will finally ease off as well!

Sunday

We’ll remain in the sunshine on Sunday with an upper ridge building in even more heat with an afternoon high around 23 degrees as light winds continue.

With all of the sunshine, be sure to slap on some sunscreen to protect yourself from a high to very high UV index.

Work Week Outlook

The peak of the heat will happen early next week with the centre of the upper ridge moving us into daytime highs in the high 20s or even low 30s Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds will build back in early in the week associated with a system that will sweep through mid-week and cool us off, bringing in some rain, thunderstorms, wind and cooler temperatures.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jenine Boser in Regina:

