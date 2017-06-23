Man banished from Princeton for three years for relentless campaign of fear

A remorseless Princeton man has been banished from the community because of a four year campaign of harassment and threats of violence, including death, against his former girlfriend, her new partner and her mother.

Kevin Frederick Lynch, 46, recently pleaded guilty to criminal harassment the judge said put his victims in a perpetual state of fear and anxiety. He also has previous convictions for uttering threats and mischief.

One of Lynch’s hundreds of text messages said “As long as the two of us are in town, his luck will run out.” in reference to the new partner who Lynch also threatened to put in a wheelchair with a colostomy bag. Other texts contained ominous photographs of Lynch wearing a balaclava.

“It is clear that Mr. Lynch has instilled a great deal of fear in victims and they continue to be very fearful for their safety,” said Penticton Provincial Court judge Greg Koturbash in his ruling while noting a banishment condition is rare.

“In most cases, it is fundamentally wrong to foist one community’s problem onto another.” said Koturbash. “The purpose of such a term is to remove the offender from the place where he habitually gets into trouble or associates with (sic) or where he has threatened or terrorized particular individuals.”

Lynch was banned from being within a 50 kilometre radius of Princeton for three years except if granted permission by his probation officer.

“It would be wrong, having regard to Mr. Lynch’s history, not to utilize every tool available to the court to try and prevent a continuation of the harassment,” said the judge.

Lynch was also sentenced to 30 months prison, less credit for time served since his arrest, and banned for life from possessing guns or explosives.

He must also not have any contact or communication with his three victims.

Lynch, a heroin addict, has not had steady employment since 2010 and was collecting welfare while spending his time lifting weights and playing video games.