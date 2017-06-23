One year anniversary of missing Port Alberni woman

Port Alberni RCMP are continuing to search for 49 year-old Shelly Jean Hofmann, a year after her disappearance.

According to police, Hofmann was last seen on June 24, 2016, in the 3000-block of 3 Ave. in front of the Alberni Community & Women’s Services Society (ACAWS) in the downtown area.

Hofmann is described as a Caucasian woman, 5ft tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes and short grey hair. She walks with a pronounced limp and is hunched forward.

“Shelly’s disappearance remains an active and ongoing missing person’s investigation. Members of the General Investigation Section continue in their search for answers into Shelly’s whereabouts,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden of the Port Alberni RCMP in a statement.

“We are urging the public for their help. What may seem inconsequential to you, may be the missing link in this investigative puzzle. Everything is important.”

A vigil will be held for Hofmann today at 7 p.m. at Harbour Quay, Port Alberni.

Anyone with information on Hofmann’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).