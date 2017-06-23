Nipawin Fire Department called to car balancing on guy wires

A crane was able to safely remove a car balancing on two guy wires with the help of Nipawin, Sask., firefighters on Thursday.

At around 8:10 a.m. CT, RCMP called the Nipawin Fire Department for help removing the vehicle situated on the guy wires attached to a power pole.

When the fire department arrived, only one tire and the back bumper were touching the ground.

SaskPower disconnected power to the area while a local company provided the crane.

No injuries were reported.

The town of Nipawin is approximately 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.