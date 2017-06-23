Kootenay Bill weighs on the BC Liberal spending promises in the Throne Speech

BC Liberal promises in the Throne Speech are likely confusing fiscal conservatives within the party.

Big ticket spending promises like $1-billion for child care and cancelling tolls, along with an increased carbon tax, tend not to sit well the more right-wing faction of the governing party.

But former BC Liberal cabinet minister Bill Bennett, affectionately known as ‘Kootenay Bill’, says people have to ask themselves, who would they rather have steering the ship?

“The temptation for conservatives right now to agitate and potentially even talk about leaving the coalition is exactly what the NDP would like to see. This is when the coalition really needs to stick together.”

Bennett says the bottom line for him is that fellow conservatives need to remember what it was like when the NDP was in government.