Federal government approves proposed New Brunswick Tungsten mine, set to create 500 jobs

A major mining project proposed for central New Brunswick has received federal environmental assessment approval.

The Sisson Mine project would see the development of an open pit tungsten and molybdenum mine as well as an ore processing facility.

The $579 million project is expected to create 500 jobs during construction and 300 jobs over the 27-year life of the mine.

The provincial government estimates the project will result in $280 million in mineral royalties and $245 million in tax revenue over the life of the mine.

The mine site near Stanley sits on one of the largest deposit of tungsten in North America.