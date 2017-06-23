Fire
June 23, 2017 4:24 am

Major fire in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood

By News Anchor  CKNW

Dozens of firefighters were called to the 3-alarm blaze on Maple St. north of West 41st Ave.

Global News
A A

Dozens of Vancouver Firefighters were called to a 3-alarm fire in Kerrisdale at around 8:30 Thursday night.

Nobody was hurt, though several businesses were destroyed.

Approximately 50 firefighters helped fight the blaze on Maple St. just north of West 41st Ave.

Assistant Chief John Dennis:

Story continues below

“It’s involved in multiple businesses. There’s been no people involved, there’s nobody hurt. There’s is a lot of smoke and a lot of fire. The problem is that it’s an older building, it’s probably been renovated many times, and our guys are just having a hard time knocking it down. It gets into these attic spaces, and there’s multiple spaces… so it makes things a little difficult for them to access, but they’re working really hard. They’ve probably gone through a couple hundred bottles already just to get into this fire and knock it down, but they’re doing a good job.”

READ MORE: Suspicious church fire in Vancouver neighbourhood

READ MORE: Steele & Drex: Could a tower fire like the one in London break out in Vancouver?

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

With files from the Canadian Press and Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alarm
Fire
Kerrisdale
three
Vancouver
Vancouver fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News