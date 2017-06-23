Major fire in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood

Dozens of Vancouver Firefighters were called to a 3-alarm fire in Kerrisdale at around 8:30 Thursday night.

Nobody was hurt, though several businesses were destroyed.

Approximately 50 firefighters helped fight the blaze on Maple St. just north of West 41st Ave.

Assistant Chief John Dennis:

“It’s involved in multiple businesses. There’s been no people involved, there’s nobody hurt. There’s is a lot of smoke and a lot of fire. The problem is that it’s an older building, it’s probably been renovated many times, and our guys are just having a hard time knocking it down. It gets into these attic spaces, and there’s multiple spaces… so it makes things a little difficult for them to access, but they’re working really hard. They’ve probably gone through a couple hundred bottles already just to get into this fire and knock it down, but they’re doing a good job.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

With files from the Canadian Press and Global News