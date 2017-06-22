Reaction to BC Liberals’ promises rolls in

Following today’s Throne Speech, many criticized Premier Christy Clark of “saying anything to win,” but she denied the allegations saying her government was trying to listen to British Columbians.

Some of the promises included protections for tenants, the creation of a respite tax credit, and an increase in funding for legal aid.

Although some called some of the promises a step in the right direction, not everyone was happy with the last minute additions.

Renters

NDP-MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, who has advocated for West End renters before, says he’s skeptical about the Liberals’ promise to protect tenants.

“They put forward an election platform refusing to act saying everything was fine for renters and actually ridiculed changes we wanted to make for renters, and then a month later after being clear that they are going to lose power they all of a sudden agree and believe changes to happen.”

He said Clark and her government promised to make changes for renters more than two years ago but didn’t.

Details around how the government plans to protect renters are yet to be announced.

Respite tax credit

Meanwhile, Inclusion BC criticized the Premier for her promise to create a respite tax credit for families caring for seniors with disabilities.

“These announcements should come with consultations with the community and the people that they impact. We had no consultations, there is also other organizations,” said Executive Director Faith Bodnar.

She said the Liberals did not consult with them in the months leading up to the speech.

“As a matter of fact, when we asked questions in pre-election of all the candidates, none of this came up in their platform.”

Bodnar said a grant would benefit families more, adding that a tax credit would require families to put money up front.

Legal-aid funding

The Throne Speech also promised a 25 per cent increase to legal-aid funding in the province.

Chief Executive of the Legal Services Society Mark Benton, calls the extra $20-million a step forward.

“It would be enough, we think, to bring British Columbia’s family legal aid in line with what most other Canadian provinces provide.”

He said currently, B.C. has about $80-million in total for Legal Aid, so the 25 per cent increase is welcomed.

Benton said he would recommend expanding eligibility, and taking services beyond the interim orders through to trial, as well as looking at more “innovative programs that help people take control of their lives.”

With files from Emily Lazatin, Jeremy Lye and Michelle Morton