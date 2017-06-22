Elections BC preparing for possibility of a snap election

Elections BC already appears to be getting ready for the possibility of a snap election.

CKNW has learned of at least three Metro Vancouver community centres that have been contacted by Elections BC and asked to secure space for voting places in case of an “on demand election.”

READ MORE: NDP leader says he’s not ‘campaigning’ in case of a snap election

According to e-mails sent by several district electoral officers, they’re working with the possibility of going to the polls on either August 8, August 15, August 22, or August 29.

The community centres have also been asked if they can accommodate advanced voting, starting as early as July 29.

The May, 2017 election saw a record turnout at advanced polls.

READ MORE: Majority of British Columbians oppose snap election, want Clark to step down: Poll

In prior elections, Elections BC has had years to prepare for voting day, making it easier to secure locations.

In a statement, Elections BC Spokesperson Andrew Watson says the preparations “in no way indicate” that an election is certain.

“Elections BC strives to maintain a constant state of election readiness and will conduct any election that is called, whether it is a fixed date general election, a by-election or a snap election,” Watson said.

He adds that because of the minority government situation, the organization is “mindful of the need to be ready,” and must, therefore, being ready to rent space or hire staff should the writ be dropped.

Assuming the NDP-Green alliance does defeat the BC Liberals in a confidence vote, Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon has the power to offer them the chance to govern, or trigger a new election.

Should B.C. head back to the polls, it will likely come with a hefty price tag. According to Elections BC, the May election cost taxpayers just over $44-million.

CKNW has reached out to Elections BC for comment.