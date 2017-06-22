Sears Garden City to shut down

A Winnipeg Sears store will be a casualty of the company’s restructuring.

The outlet location in Garden City Shopping Centre is one of 59 stores set to close across the country.

READ MORE: Here are the 59 Sears Canada stores set to close and where you can expect liquidations

There is no timeline yet for when the stores will shut down.

The company’s other Winnipeg locations in Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre and Polo Park are expected to stay open. The Sears Home location on St. James closed in March.

READ MORE: Sears Canada could survive bankruptcy but likely not as a department store

Sears plans to shrink its workforce by 2,900 positions. It isn’t known how many Winnipeg positions will be affected.