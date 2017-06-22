Sears set to close 4 stores in Saskatchewan including one in Regina

Sears announced on Thursday it will be closing 59 stores across the country including four in Saskatchewan.

The stores that will be closing in Saskatchewan are the Sears in the Cornwall Centre in Regina, as well as the Sears stores in Moose Jaw and Prince Albert and the Sears Hometown store in Melville.

The Sears outlet store in Regina closed in the spring.

Across Canada Sears expects to lay off 2,900 workers and it’s not yet known how many jobs will be lost in Saskatchewan.

The announcement came after the company was granted temporary court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act Thursday morning.