Union sets up strike headquarters outside LCBO head office days before deadline

The union representing LCBO staff have set up strike headquarters outside the Crown corporation’s head office in downtown Toronto just days before a possible work disruption.

LCBO stores across Ontario have already extended hours in advance of a potential strike and to accommodate those celebrating Canada Day.

LCBO employees are in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 26 if a labour deal isn’t reached by then.

The liquor board released a notice to customers this week recommending they “shop far in advance.”

“The strike deadline falls at one of the busiest times of the year when customers are planning activities with family and friends over the Canada Day long weekend. We expect an increase in customer traffic at LCBO stores this week,” management said.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union (OPSEU), which represents 8,000 LCBO staff, has set up a website called LiqiLeaks.ca which claims to expose the current working conditions at the LCBO.

At the heart of the labour dispute is pay equity, which union leaders say is being stifled due to the proliferation of part-time work.

The union says 82 per cent of LBCO workers are part-timers with many working around four-hour shifts, seven days a week with an annual salary of $8,000 to $14,000 a year.

LCBO employees, who have been without a contract since it expired on March 31, have never hit the picket lines in their history.

