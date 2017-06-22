Dozens of private planes descend on YLW airpark

The Canadian Operators and Pilots Association (COPA) is holding their annual convention and trade show in Kelowna June 21 through June 25.

About 140 small aircraft from across Canada will bring approximately 500 delegates to the event.

YLW is the first major international airport in Canada to host the annual convention, according to airport manager Sam Samadar.

The private plane sector generates $9.3 Billion in economic activity, according to a study commissioned by COPA.

The event takes place at the airpark off Old Vernon Rd, adjacent to the YLW airfield.

Some events are open to the public by admission.