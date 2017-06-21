Cross-examination of complainant continues at Desmarais trial

Defence tried to poke holes in the alleged victim’s story as cross-examination continued on day three of the trial for Calgary Transit bus driver, Paul Rene Desmarais.

Desmarais, 63, faces counts of sexual assault, sexual interference with a child under 16, and sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority.

There is a publication ban on the identity of the complainant, as well as details of the alleged events which could reveal her identity.

READ MORE: Trial begins for former Calgary bus driver charged with sexual assault of teen

Police said Desmarais befriended a 14-year-old girl in September 2007. Officers allege she was a regular on his route.

They believed he “groomed” her to get her alone on the buses.

On Monday, the woman, who is now 24, testifed that from September 2007 to June 2008, a “casual” friendship with Desmarais transformed into one which culminated in a sexual encounter in the garage at his family home.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Joan Blumer took the position that none of the sexual incidents described by the complainant ever took place, instead putting forward the theory it was the complainant who pursued a sexual relationship with Desmarais. Blumer asserted that Desmarais rejected the advances.

During the course of a 2009 bus ride that the complainant denies took place, Blumer suggested the girl told Desmarais she would get a hotel room for the two of them now that she was 16 years old and, “of age now.”

“He ignored you and didn’t respond in any way when you made that suggestion,” Blumer continued. “You said, ‘this is going to happen, this will happen, I get what I want, you will find out (what happens) when I don’t get what I want.’ Is that not correct?”

“I’m not a vindictive person,” replied the complainant. “That’s not how I treat people or talk to them.”

“I’m going to suggest all of this is an invention and entirely fabricated,” Blumer later said.

“No, this is what happened to me,” the complainant retorted. “This is my story.”

The crown is set to re-examine the complainant Wednesday afternoon. The trial is scheduled to conclude on Thursday.