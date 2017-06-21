Prince Albert man identified as victim in workplace accident

Jared Moffat, of Prince Albert, has been identified as one of two people killed while working on the construction of a transmission line in Come by Chance, NL. He was 34.

The other man who died was Tim McLean of Nipigon, ON. He was 31. Both men were working on a tower when it collapsed, both men worked for Forbes Bros. Ltd.

“We continue to support the families of Jared and Tim during this very difficult time,” said Matthew Forbes, Senior Vice President in a news release. “The families remain our priority. We have committed to inform them of what we learn in a timely manner.”

Also according to the release, Forbes said the company is conducting an investigation with the company’s partners.

Non-related work activities at its sites outside of Newfoundland and Labrador. Work inside the province remains suspended until further notice.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Moffat with “any and all expenses.” As of Wednesday morning, it has raised over $18 thousand.