New ‘Game Of Thrones’ villain will make Ramsay Bolton ‘look like a little kid’

The long-awaited seventh season of Game of Thrones doesn’t debut until mid-July, but the upcoming issue of Empire is loaded with info about the upcoming season, including details about a vicious new villain who promises to be the show’s most-hated character to date.

In an interview with Empire, reports the Fansided website (which obtained an advance copy of the issue), Danish actor Pilou Asbæk dishes on his character, Euron Grayjoy, whom viewers briefly met in season six. According to the actor, Euron is even worse than sadistic, flesh-flaying maniac Ramsay Bolton.

“The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them,” he says. “So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. ‘This scene I want to be charming.’ ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone.’ After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid.”

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark), revealed that we should expect some tension between Sansa and her half-brother when she encounters Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

“Team Snow? I don’t like that,” Turner told Empire. “I’m on Team Stark.” She added: [Sansa] has this newfound power, but not as much as Jon. This season is all about her struggles with that.”

In addition, Turner hints that the imminent threat of the White Walkers could create some strange bedfellows as disparate characters band together in order to face a greater threat than each other. “People who you’ve always rooted for to meet, and you didn’t know if they’d get along, are meeting in order to form alliances,” she says.

Also interviewed for the Empire story is Ian Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), who drops a bombshell about the true parentage of Jon Snow.

“As we saw in the last episode of season 6, Bran’s psychic time-travelling ‘greensight’ revealed the true nature of Jon’s birth heritage and his real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen,” says the actor, which would confirm fan theories that Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.

He teases that if he can get this information — along with his knowledge of the White Walkers’ origins — to the right people, this “could change the entire story.”

We’ll find out much, much more when the seventh season of Game of Thrones debuts on Sunday, July 16.