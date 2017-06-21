National Aboriginal Day celebrated in Victoria Park with ‘Rock Your Roots’ walk

Thousands gathered in Victoria Park for the “Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation” celebrating National Aboriginal Day.

Participants were encouraged to wear traditional symbols of culture to show and share the diversity within Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau to rename National Aboriginal Day

Global’s Jackie Wilson was live from the festivities on Wednesday morning during the teepee setup and the pipe ceremony.

According to the Government of Canada, National Aboriginal Day was proclaimed in 1996 by the Governor General to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.