Sears Canada stocks dive after report that it will seek court protection

TORONTO – Sears Canada‘s stock plunged Wednesday morning following a report that it’s preparing to seek court protection from creditors.

The shares (TSX:SCC) fell 21.25 per cent, or 17 cents, to 63 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after the market opened Wednesday.

The stock has been on a nosedive in the last year – losing more than 80 per cent of its value – and just last week the company warned there was “significant doubt” about its future and that it could be sold or restructured.

Sears Canada didn’t immediately respond for comment.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter, reported that the company is preparing to seek court protection from creditors within weeks and that the business could be sold off in pieces.

The Toronto-based retailer and its American counterpart have been suffering from dwindling sales for years as a result of changes to consumer buying patterns and new competition, particularly from online shopping.