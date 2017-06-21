Abbotsford teen charged with trafficking controlled substance, including fentanyl

An Abbotsford teen has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in controlled substances, including fentanyl.

Abbotsford police say Akshay Sachdeva, 18, is associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and was out on bail for an assault charge at the time of his arrest.

Police executed a search warrant at his home on June 7 and that is when they found several controlled substances, including fentanyl.

Police say they will continue to investigate and arrest those involved in gang crime and drug distribution.

Anyone with information about gang-related crime should contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text them at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anyone needing help or advice concerning gangs can email police at helpyouth@abbypd.ca or call us at 604-864-4777.