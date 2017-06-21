Red Cross Okanagan flood fund supports families

The Canadian Red Cross is reaching out to families who have yet to register for flood assistance in the Okanagan.

So far, 260 families have registered for assistance with approximately 800 clients receiving help, according to Kimberley Nemrava, Director of the Canadian Red Cross in the B.C. and Yukon region.

Initial flood assistance is $600 per family whose lives have been impacted by flooding in their primary Okanagan residence.

The second portion of funding is part of the recovery plan to help with cleaning up, getting back to work and supplies for children.

The Red Cross assistance is meant to augment help from Emergency Social Services and the B.C. Provincial Emergency Program.

To find out if you qualify, go to the Red Cross webpage here.

While Nemrava would not reveal how much money is available in the fund, she said GolfBC made a $50,000 donation this week from its Mackenzie Tour PGA Kelowna event last weekend.

The Red Cross is helping flood victims across Canada this year.