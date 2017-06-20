Two people seriously injured after collision east of Calgary

RCMP in Strathmore are investigating a serious collision between a private bus and a tanker truck.

Emergency crews were called out over the dinner hour Tuesday to the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Highway 791.

Two adult passengers of the bus were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One passenger was airlifted to hospital by STARS and the other by ground ambulance.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The intersection of Glenmore Trail and Highway 791 was closed for several hours as a result.