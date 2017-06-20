Kelowna mayor fires off letter to province about illegal docks

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran has waded into the controversy dealing with illegal docks along the city’s foreshore.

He joins a growing number of Kelowna residents who’ve been calling on the city and the province to crack down on illegal docks in the wake of the flooding.

Basran said he wrote the letter after receiving several complaints.

“I’ve actually been overwhelmed by correspondence from residents in our community asking that any structures built along the foreshore be in accordance with city bylaws and provincial regulations so as to not interfere where our residents are legally allowed to go,” Basran said.

Al Janusas is one of a handful of Kelowna residents who has been spearheading a movement to take back the shoreline.

His organization is called Pandosy Lakeshore Active Neighbourhoods or PLAN.

He hopes mayor Basran’s letter produces results.

“I’ll be even more than happy to see some action both on the part of our city council and mayor and action from the province,” Janusas said.

But lakeshore owners have also been vocal saying now is not the time to kick them when they’re down.

“It’s not the right time and try to reclaim the foreshore when people are reeling from the disasters that are happening to them,” lakeshore resident Jan Harvey said.

But the reality is, it will be a while before any of the docks — legal and illegal are replaced. Dock builders like Dave Clyne of Burton Marine Pile Driving estimates at least 200 docks along Okanagan Lake need repair or replacement.

Clyne said all dock work is at a standstill because of the high water.

“Anybody that got damaged this year is probably not going to get a dock this year unless it’s just for repair,” Clyne said.