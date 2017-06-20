Trial continues for high profile former Mountie accused of sexual assault

The sexual assault trial of a high-profile former RCMP spokesperson continued Tuesday, with his accuser giving the court her long-awaited account of the alleged events.

Tim Shields is charged with of one count of sexual assault in an alleged incident that took place at the old RCMP headquarters in Vancouver, back in 2009.

The complainant, who cannot be named, was a civilian employee who the Crown says worked under Shields at the time.

She told a Vancouver courtroom Tuesday that Shields had made sexually charged comments to her in the past, which had left her surprised and uncomfortable.

Then one night, she testified, Shields led her from the strategic media room to a unisex bathroom on the ground floor of the the old RCMP building.

“I found a place with a lock on the door,” she says he told her.

That’s where, she told the court, Shields kissed and fondled her and tried to remove her clothing before she pushed him away.

She says he then exposed himself, asking for oral sex which she refused.

The complainant described the alleged assault as “disgusting and weird,” and told the court it left her feeling shocked, frozen, and confused.

None of the accusations have been proven in court, and Shields has yet to testify in his defence.