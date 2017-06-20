City of Vancouver unveils solar power pilot project

Cloudy skies didn’t stop the City of Vancouver from marking the first day of summer by rolling out a new solar energy demonstration program.

Six boat sheds at the Creekside Paddling Centre have been outfitted with 60 new solar modules as a part of the city’s “Solar Now” project.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said the site is just one of four the city is working on.

“We have the Vancouver Public Library solar array that’s coming, we also are working on a fire hall and electric vehicle charging stations with solar installations.”

The VPL panels are due in 2018, and the city did not provide a timeline on the other installations.

The boat shed installations each produce about 2.5 kilowatts of electricity, enough to power two single family homes.

The city says over their lifetime the Creekside panels are expected to produce about $62,000 worth of power.

“Overall cost of the city in this is about a $200,000 commitment,” Robertson said, “which has been generously matched by Rudy North and the North Growth Foundation.”

Along with the North Growth Foundation, the city has partnered with the Park Board and Clean Energy Canada on the Solar Now project.

The mayor says the installations are part of the city’s commitment to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.