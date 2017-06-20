Boy, 12, dies following farm accident in Perth County
Perth County OPP are investigating a farm accident near Milverton that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy.
Police officers, firefighters and Perth County paramedics responded to a property on Line 61 in the Township of Perth East shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to investigators, a 12-year-old boy who had been working in a barn was involved in a farm accident. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.
Perth County OPP have identified him as Samuel Zehr from Perth East.
No further details on the circumstances of the accident were released.
The cause of death has not been determined but foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Perth County OPP and the Office of the Coroner continue to investigate the incident.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.