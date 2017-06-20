Boy, 12, dies following farm accident in Perth County

Perth County OPP are investigating a farm accident near Milverton that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy.

Police officers, firefighters and Perth County paramedics responded to a property on Line 61 in the Township of Perth East shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, a 12-year-old boy who had been working in a barn was involved in a farm accident. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Perth County OPP have identified him as Samuel Zehr from Perth East.

No further details on the circumstances of the accident were released.

The cause of death has not been determined but foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Perth County OPP and the Office of the Coroner continue to investigate the incident.