B.C. nurse found guilty of dangerous driving causing death to be sentenced

The B.C. nurse found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of two people is expected to be sentenced today.

Andelina Hecimovic was driving at high speeds through Pitt Meadows in October, 2010, when she ran a red light, jumped a concrete median and slammed into a car carrying Beckie Dyer, 19 and Johnny De Oliveira, 21.

The couple, who were on their way home from a concert, were killed instantly.

Hecimovic was driving 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

In 2013, a judge dismissed both counts of dangerous driving causing death, ruling that it was a tragic accident that wasn’t outside of normal driving on that road. The judge’s ruling also said Hecimovic was “just having a bad day” as a nurse at Eagle Ridge Hospital, and that she was a careless, but not a dangerous driver.

Hecimovic walked out with no conditional sentence or a probation.

The Crown appealed the decision and the judge ordered a re-trial in 2014.

Last November Hecimovic was found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

The Crown is seeking 18 to 20 months in jail for her.

WATCH: Family reacts to trial in 2013: