Person walking on SkyTrain tracks causes havoc during afternoon commute

One person is in custody after walking into the tunnel at Columbia SkyTrain station and onto the tracks.

Commuters experienced delays on the Expo Line Monday afternoon while staff attempted to catch the individual.

Anne Drennan with TransLink says the person was walking on the tracks towards New Westminster and exited under the Pattullo Bridge.

“He was down at the Pattullo Bridge, officers were down trying to talk to him, negotiate, et cetera. He decided to walk back to the New West side and he was taken into custody by our officers.”

Drennan said the investigation will continue and that they will be reviewing potential charges.

She says service should resume shortly

