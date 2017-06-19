President of Costa Rica swallows wasp during interview, jokes ‘pure protein!’

Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera joked with reporters after swallowing a small insect during an interview in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas province, CostaRica on Thursday, June 15.

“Pure protein!” the President joked as he laughed with reporters, adding that the video was going to be sent to CNN, implying his unusual snack would feature on international news.

The video, filmed and shared by Costa Rican news company PZ Actual, has already been viewed over 230 000 times.

The small insect appears to be a wasp, with Solis Rivera saying, “I ate the wasp!”

The scene happened during President Solis Rivera’s tour of the southern part of the Central American country, on a day he was inaugurating an asphalt plant.