Trial begins for former Calgary bus driver charged with sexual assault of teen

The trial is underway for a former City of Calgary bus driver accused of sexual misconduct.

Paul Rene Desmarais, 63, faces counts of sexual assault, sexual interference with a child under 16, and sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority.

Police said Desmarais befriended a 14-year-old girl in September 2007. Officers allege she was a regular on his route.

They believe he “groomed” her to get her alone on the buses, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Officers were made aware of the accusations in November 2014 and announced the arrest of Desmarais in February 2015.

The trial is scheduled for four days.