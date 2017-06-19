‘Big Brother 19’: Meet 16 contestants about to enter the house

It’s summertime, and that means a whole new batch of houseguests will be entering the Big Brother house.

The hit reality series will return for a two-night, two hour premiere on Wednesday, June 28 and one hour on Thursday, June 29 with host Julie Chen back for yet another season.

Following the premiere, Big Brother will air all summer on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. (all times ET and PT), Wednesday nights at 8 p.m., and Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

There are 16 houseguests expected to participate this season for the US$500,000 prize.

Take a look at the announced contestants below.

Mark Jansen

Age: 26

Hometown: Grand Island, New York

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Favourite Activities: Lifting weights, hiking, watching movies and relaxing on a beach.

Matthew Clines

Age: 33

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Occupation: Renovation Consultant

Favourite Activities: Watching panda videos or really any funny animal videos (I like animals), eating, sleeping and lifting weights.

Cameron Heard

Age: 24

Hometown: North Aurora, Illinois

Occupation: Microbiologist

Favourite Activities: Ride my bike, solve Rubik’s cubes, play some online chess, snowboard and scuba dive. I want to try mountain biking sometime in the near future as well.

Cody Nickson

Age: 32

Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa

Occupation: Construction Sales Rep

Favourite Activities: Surfing is my number one activity. I started surfing when I was stationed in North Carolina and now I take surfing trips to North Carolina or California when I get the chance. I also took a trip to Hawaii to surf. I enjoy riding my motorcycle too.

Megan Lowder

Age: 28

Hometown: Cathedral City, California

Occupation: Dog Walker

Favourite Activities: I play a lot of video games. I know this is not a dating site so I don’t think I need to make up a bunch of crap about how I LOVE hiking. I am currently working on my racing license so I can do rally cross. I have had to put a lot of that on hold due to me moving out of California but as soon as I find a place that doesn’t want $5,000 to teach me, I’m doing it.

Jillian Parker

Age: 24

Hometown: Celebration, Florida

Occupation: Timeshare Sales Rep

Favourite Activities: Currently, I love to go to this place called the Glowzone by my house, full of rock climbing, ropes courses and an American Ninja Warrior course. I live in Las Vegas so I do go to the casino from time to time and I’ve won a couple thousand on MANY occasions. Every time I break my phone, I win over a thousand dollars when I go to the casino. It’s a weird gift.

Raven Walton

Age: 23

Hometown: DeValls Bluff, Arkansas

Occupation: Dance Teacher

Favourite Activities: Road tripping with my best friends! They are always up for some new adventure. I enjoy reading a good book in a coffee shop. I always look forward to dance competition season! I love my students they are the best. I also LOVE fashion! Shopping is what I am best at! I live for a good pair of heels. I literally dance everywhere I go! There is never a dull moment with me. I am always making my friends do choreography with me.

Christmas Abbott

Age: 35

Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia

Occupation: Fitness Superstar

Favourite Activities: Working out or playing a sport, cooking and working.

Ramses Soto

Age: 21

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Occupation: Cosplay Artist

Favourite Activities: I am very creative and love to do art. That’s why I love to do cosplay. Cosplay allows me to be artistic and a nerd at the same time because I’m designing and creating a costume or prop out of unconventional materials. I also sew some wearable artwork pieces for a local photographer and modeling agency. They use my art pieces for editorial photo shoots. I love to read comics. One of my favorite things to do is watch Big Brother. I like to do face masks and drink wine while watching Netflix or Big Brother.

Elena Davies

Age: 26

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Occupation: Radio Personality

Favourite Activities: Instagram, listening to live music, napping, tail-gating and shaking my booty.

Alex Ow

Age: 28

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, California

Occupation: Eco-Friendly Marketing Rep

Favourite Activities: I love knitting, crocheting, baking, going to the gym, going out with friends, hanging out with my family, watching Netflix, hiking, dating and pretty much anything being lazy. My spirit animal is a sloth.

Josh Martinez

Age: 23

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Hair Care Sales

Favourite Activities: I enjoy playing sports, going to the gym, reading, hiking, traveling, meeting new people, being an adrenaline junkie and having new experiences.

Dominique Cooper

Age: 30

Hometown: Tuskegee, Alabama

Occupation: Government Engineer

Favourite Activities: Eating and trying out different restaurants, attending happy hours, running, creative writing, speaking and reading as many books as my attention span will allow.

Jessica Graf

Age: 26

Hometown: Cranston, Rhode Island

Occupation: VIP Concierge

Favourite Activities: Going out to eat long meals with great people.

Jason Dent

Age: 37

Hometown: Humeston, Iowa

Occupation: Rodeo Clown

Favourite Activities: Rodeo

Kevin Schlehuber

Age: 55

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Favourite Activities: Hanging out with my family, watching movies, going to the beach, exercising and playing pool or darts with the kids.

