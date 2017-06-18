No fees to unlock cellphones means revenue losses for some B.C. companies

A Vancouver-based cell phone business is preparing for a small dip in revenue, following a new rule by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that prevents cellphone companies from charging customers to unlock their devices.

Cell Clinic is one of many businesses that offers that service so phones aren’t restricted to any particular service provider, but as of Dec. 1, all newly purchased phones must be sold unlocked.

Partner Peggy Berndt says unlocking cell phones is only one of the services they provide, but it will have some impact.

“It’s never a good idea for any business when a certain revenue stream is taken from the business, but we do understand the frustration that our customers have with the big telecommunications companies and this unlocking.”

She says they’ve seen an increase in people’s interest to have their device unlocked.

“International travel is a great reason. They can go to any country and buy a SIM card in that country.”

She says the changes means people can find the best mobile plan from any carrier, including abroad.