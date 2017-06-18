Edmonton police investigate death of woman and dog in crosswalk collision

An investigation is underway after a woman and her dog were killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. It happened in a marked crosswalk in far west Edmonton.

Around 7:00 p.m., a green Lexus struck the 57-year-old woman and her dog. They were crossing in a marked crosswalk at Suder Greens Drive between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Greens Drive. The woman and dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the collision. Edmonton police have yet to determine whether speed played a role.

The Lexus SUV was driven by a 42-year-old man. His 40-year-old wife, and their 12-year-old son were passengers.

No charges have yet been laid.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567, #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.