June 17, 2017 5:38 pm
Updated: June 17, 2017 5:51 pm

Sound of gunshots prompts large police response in south London

By Staff AM980

Several police officers attend the Holiday Inn in south London. June 17, 2017

Christian D'Avino/AM980
No injuries have been reported but there’s a large police presence in the area of Southdale Road and Wellington Road South following a report of gunshots.

Police are releasing few details but have indicated officers attended the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites and remain on scene investigating the report.

Police say there is no evidence at this time connecting the incident to gunshots at Cedarhollow Blvd. and Fanshawe Park Rd. East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More info to come.

