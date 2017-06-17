Strawberry season in London underway, deemed ‘best crop of the decade’

A long and wet spring has brightened the moods for strawberry farmers at Heeman’s berry farm.

Strawberry season is underway in the Region, and looks to be one of the best crops in recent years, according to Heeman’s.

“Last year, if you can remember back, we had a dry spring, but this year, we’ve had a lot of natural rain, helping our strawberries establish strong root systems,” Will Heeman said. “What that’s done is loaded the field with tons of strawberries.”

Heeman tells AM980 it’s a great time to buy local produce.

“When you buy them locally here at Heeman’s, you know we are picking them that morning, fresh.

“You’re supporting local businesses, you can have a honest, good old fashioned conversation about growing local produce and you really can’t beat that delicious flavour.”

Will Heeman says he is excited for this years crop, as it’s not looked this good in years.

“It looks to be one of the best crops in a decade, and that’s really exciting news for all strawberry and berry fans in London,” said Heeman.

Heeman’s offers families many different activities to do when planning a day trip.

Along with strawberry picking, you can enjoy tasty, homemade strawberry sundaes, shortcakes and milkshakes, as well as visit the greenhouse and overlook a pond and dock by the resting area.

In addition, there is a gardening school where different workshops will be set up throughout the season to help Londoners with all their various gardening needs.

For more information about strawberry picking, or if you want to plan your visit, check out Heeman’s website.