Abbotsford man facing charges for allegedly threatening Facebook employees

An Abbotsford man is facing charges for allegedly uttering threats following an incident between him and Facebook.

Abbotsford police say a 20-year-old allegedly threatened to kill Facebook employees with guns and bombs after one of his posts was removed from the social media website.

Const. Ian MacDonald says the emergency response team was called to arrest him at a home near South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

“Ultimately, we responded the way that we did not knowing the level of threat and needing to act fast. So within hours of getting this information from Facebook, we attended his residence and we actually affected the arrest.”

MacDonald says it is a sign of the times that people feel they can say whatever they want on social media.

“Things that they would never dream of saying to people face-to-face in most circumstances and I think it ranges from people who just act rude or maybe even troll on social media sites to unfortunately people up to and including what happened yesterday where people are actually making threats and as the police, we have to investigate those threats.”

Jordan Stallwood is facing two counts of uttering threats and one of possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged last month following a Facebook post where he allegedly threatened the lives of police officers.