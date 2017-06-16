Mitchell Island fire
June 16, 2017 5:46 pm
Updated: June 16, 2017 6:01 pm

Huge fire breaks out at Mitchell Island facility

A large fire at a Richmond mattress facility is producing thick black smoke across Metro Vancouver Friday afternoon.

Crews are scrambling to contain a massive fire that has broken out at a mattress recycling depot on Mitchell Island in Richmond on Friday afternoon.

Thick black smoke could be seen from across Metro Vancouver. RCMP are urging people to avoid the Knight Street Bridge. Police are warning drivers in the area to expect delays.

It’s believed the blaze broke out at the same facility that was the site of another major fire around two years ago.

There is no word at this stage if there are any injuries or how the fire started.

