Kinder Morgan has raised $5.5 billion for Trans Mountain pipeline
Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised $5.5 billion for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Kinder Morgan Canada, majority owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc, has entered into agreements for $4.0 billion in revolving credit, $1 billion in contingent credit and $500 million in revolving working capital, the company said.
