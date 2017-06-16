Canada
June 16, 2017 5:18 pm

Kinder Morgan has raised $5.5 billion for Trans Mountain pipeline

By Ethan Lou Reuters

Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton, Alta., Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised $5.5 billion for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Kinder Morgan Canada, majority owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc, has entered into agreements for $4.0 billion in revolving credit, $1 billion in contingent credit and $500 million in revolving working capital, the company said.

