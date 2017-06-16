Lengthy prison sentence for gunman in Vernon park shooting

A man convicted for his role in a 2014 drug related shootout at Vernon’s Polson Park has been handed a nine year prison sentence.

Jacob Lowes, 31, was found guilty last month of assault causing bodily harm and four gun offenses.

Lowes fired at least three shots while chasing two men who tried to rob him.

No-one was injured but judge Peter Rogers says a stray bullet could have easily stuck a bystander.

The prosecutor was seeking a prison sentence of 10-11 years while the defence lawyer asked for 5-6 years.