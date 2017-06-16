Keremeos taxidermist charged with illegally shooting elk and other wildlife offenses

A Keremeos taxidermist has been charged with numerous offenses under the Wildlife Act.

The Conservation Officer Service investigation started with the poaching of a 5-point bull elk near Cranbrook in October 2015.

The investigation then brought officers to the premises of Similkameen Taxidermy where they allegedly found illegally possessed wildlife including a wolverine, sharp shinned hawk, great horned owl, red squirrel and a mountain goat hide.

Derek Sward is accused of 10 provincial statute offenses. He’s also charged under the criminal code with the careless use or storage of a firearm.

On-line court documents indicate Sward will plead guilty to all or some of the charges during a court appearance in August.