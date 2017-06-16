Donald Trump
June 16, 2017 3:12 pm
Updated: June 16, 2017 3:14 pm

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer hires a lawyer amid obstruction investigation

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump launched into a Twitter tirade upon news he may be under investigation for obstruction of justice. Jackson Proskow reports

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer has retained a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer to represent him in the various government probes connected to Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Attorney Steve Ryan told the Associated Press Friday that Michael Cohen plans on co-operating “in all governmental inquiries.”

A special counsel is probing the 2016 presidential election and whether there were any contacts between Russians and the Trump campaign.

READ MORE: Donald Trump appears to confirm he’s being investigated for obstruction of justice

Earlier on Friday, Trump confirmed he was being investigated for obstruction of justice while lashing out against the investigation on Twitter.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the “made up” and “phony” story about the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russians.

Multiple committees in both houses of Congress are investigating the same thing.

Cohen has worked for Trump since the mid-2000s and was active in the campaign. He has already been subpoenaed by the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee.

Ryan is a former general counsel for the Senate’s committee on governmental affairs. He heads the McDermott, Will and Emery firm’s government strategies practice.

Cohen is the latest in a string of Trump associates to retain legal council; just one day earlier Vice President Mike Pence hired a private lawyer to help him through the Russia investigation.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says ‘crooked Hillary’ the one guilty of obstruction of justice

Michael Caputo, a communications adviser on the Trump campaign, has also retained a lawyer, according to a report on NBC. Caputo has reportedly been asked to speak at the Senate Intelligence Committee in July.

 

*Global News’ Adam Frisk contributed to this report. 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

