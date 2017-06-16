Crime
June 16, 2017 1:17 pm

Kelowna woman charged in the serious assault of another woman

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Melody Myra Decoteau is charged with the serious assault of a woman in Kelowna.

Charges have been laid following a serious assault in downtown Kelowna at about 3:00 a.m. June 4th.

The female victim was found outside a Harvey Avenue and Richter Street gas station but police say she was beaten in the 500 block of Leon Avenue.

She was rushed to hospital by ambulance paramedics with injuries police described as having “the potential to be life changing or life threatening in nature”.

Police believe it was a targetted assault.

Melody Myra Decoteau is accused of assault causing bodily harm, robbery and breaching an undertaking.

The 40-year-old is in custody pending a bail hearing Tuesday.

According to court records, Decoteau has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1997.

