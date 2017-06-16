Father’s Day 2017: Calgary-area activities for the adventurous dad and his family

How many big adventures in your life has your dad been by your side?

Whether it was taking those first wobbly steps, or learning to ride a bike, for most of us, our fathers were there for all the pivotal moments.

So why not celebrate dad by bringing a little adventure to his life?

We’ve put together a list of five great ways to spend Father’s Day with a dad who is fearless.

Whitewater rafting

There are a number of outfits that offer guided rafting tours for a variety of experience levels.

Chinook Rafting, which takes adventurers out on the Bow (Horseshoe Canyon) and Kananaskis rivers, has a deal for dads to raft free until June 23, as long as they bring someone else along with them.

The Horseshoe Canyon trip on the Bow River includes class three and four rapids and two cliff jumps, so it is not for the faint of heart.

For that reason, families with younger children, or first-time rafters, may want to sign up for the Kananaskis River trip, which has slightly calmer waters.

“It is still whitewater rafting,” Chinook Rafting manager Lucky Clarke said about the Kananaskis River tour.

“You are still wearing wetsuits and you are still getting wet from head to toe.”

Price: Kananaskis River: $97/adult, $62/youth ages 5 to 15; Bow River (Horseshoe Canyon): $101 flat rate per person (age limit: 12+)

Axe throwing

A slightly less-expensive option for thrill-seeking fathers and their families is axe throwing.

We spoke to BATL Calgary, which is one of two such facilities in Calgary, and is located in the northeast.

BATL general manager Dan Baker told News Talk 770 visitors are paired with a coach who teaches them how to properly throw the axe.

Baker said he believes most people that come to BATL do so for the “thrill of doing something new.”

“A lot of people view this as something you might do on a lark–when you’re camping or something like that,” he said.

“We’ve tried to replicate that environment in an urban setting so that everyone can enjoy it.”

Price: $20 flat rate walk-in on Friday evenings, Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon (ages 16+)

Archery

Archery has gained in popularity over the last decade after being featured in popular movies and television series.

We spoke to the Calgary Archery Centre, which is one of two facilities in Calgary. It is located in the southeast.

Jim Martin, a bow technician and instructor at the centre, told News Talk 770 that archery is something the whole family can enjoy because there are no permits or licences required.

“We’ve had couples come on dates, we’ve had entire families with kids as young as five or six years old, because it’s something the whole family can do,” he said.

Price: $12/adult, $11/teen, $11/youth 12 years old and under; rentals: $8

Mountain biking

With Father’s Day weekend expected to be sunny, it’s a perfect opportunity to tune up the old bike and hit the trails.

And if you already have a bike, it will cost you next to nothing.

The Canmore Nordic Centre, located about 105 kilometres west of Calgary, features a network of over 100 kilometres of trails.

There are trails for all skill levels, including single-track trails for advanced riders.

For more skilled riders, there is also a park that features dirt jumps and technical trail features.

Bikes are available to rent from Trail Sports.

Skyline luge at Winsport Canada Olympic Park

The Skyline luge, a wheeled gravity ride, features more than 50 twists and turns over a distance of 1,800 metres.

The continuous downhill track is the longest in the world, according to skylineluge.com.

It is perfect for families with young ones, as the facility allows small children to share a luge with an adult.

Price: $15.50/ individual (one ride); $47/ family of four

