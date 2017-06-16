Brian Whitlock expected to be sentenced in death of his mother

The Vancouver man accused of murdering his mother is expected to learn his fate today.

Brian Whitlock has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his mother Barbara.

He was arrested in November 2014, after an eight-hour standoff with Vancouver police.

In 2013, Whitlock made headlines because he was convicted of beating his dog, Captain, and leaving the animal for dead in a dumpster.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

When people found Captain in the dumpster, he was covered in cuts and puncture wounds, with serious neurological and spinal damage. He died the next day and the SPCA began to investigate.

Whitlock pleaded guilty to charges of abuse, but said he thought Captain was suffering and was trying to “put him out of his misery.”