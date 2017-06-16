Metastatic cancer thriver and Montrealer Nalie Agustin inspires people worldwide

She was 24, she had just graduated from university and she landed a new job as an e-commerce co-ordinator in the fashion industry.

Then, she found lumps in her left breast, it was breast cancer.

READ MORE: Chemo Secrets: un-edited experiences from young breast cancer survivors

Nalie Agustin joined Global News Morning Friday as guest co-host. She talked about how she maintains a positive attitude despite fighting the deadly disease.

“Find your silver lining and paint it gold,” Agustin said about refusing to let the illness slow her down.

“[It’s about] going above and beyond to make a difference while you’re in the fight, not waiting till you’ve defeated it. It’s about doing it right now ’cause all we really have is right now.”

Agustin admitted that the diagnosis initially shook her, she grieved, but eventually accepted what was happening.

She wasn’t ready to live her life exclusively fighting, she wanted to live it on her own terms.

WATCH BELOW: Nalie Agustin guest co-hosts Global News Morning Montreal

This attitude led to the creation of her youtube channel and blog — it all went viral.

Agustin inspired thousands around the world to overcome health and even non-health related challenges through these mediums.

Can you find me? Lol #jurassicpark #universalstudios #baldchick 😦 A post shared by NALIE (@nalieagustin) on Jan 26, 2014 at 4:57pm PST

Whether it was followers admitting that they were dealing with health issues, to other cancer patients simply going outside despite the shame of being bald — her story is an inspiration to many.

Agustin shared a video of herself doing a pre-chemo ritual, her dancing to French Montana’s Unforgettable.

“That video alone, in 40 seconds shows that you’re allowed to have fun, you’re allowed to embrace the moment even when you have cancer,” Agustin explained about her submission to the #unforgettabledancechallenge that swept the hip-hop world this past spring.

“When you have that 40 seconds that you feel good, you feel great.”

Montana recently flew Agustin down to be part of his Unforgettable film screening in New York City as a result of the video.

She even got to share her moves with the rapper.

Many look up to Augustin as a good example of living life to its fullest, regardless of the situation.

Agustin has a message for everybody: it’s important to recognize one’s body, check regularly, and if there are any abnormalities, seek help and get treatment.