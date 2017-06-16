Donald Trump appears to confirm he’s being investigated for obstruction of justice

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday and appeared to confirm he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice.

“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” the president tweeted.

Trump had earlier lashed out on social media at the months-long investigation into Russia meddling.

“After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!” the president tweeted.



On Thursday, Trump took aim at the report special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the president for obstruction of justice.

Trump slammed the “made up” and “phony” story about the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russians.

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice,” Trump tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported Mueller is investigating Trump directly, over alleged obstruction of justice.

The story cites five officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. These officials claim Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, head of the National Security Agency Adm. Mike Rogers, and Rogers’ recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as soon as this week.

In addition, officials also said investigators have been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates.

Last week, former FBI director James Comey testified at the Senate intelligence committee saying he believed Trump fired him because of the FBI probe into the Trump-Russia connection.

“Guess I don’t know for sure. I believe the — I take the president at his word, that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey testified while under oath.

Trump had said Comey’s firing was the result of the FBI being in “turmoil.”

“The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that, I know that, everybody knows that. You take a look at the FBI a year ago, it was in virtual turmoil — less than a year ago. It hasn’t recovered from that,” Trump said in an interview with NBC.

Trump had previously said he terminated Comey based on a recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Comey said during his testimony he “was fired in some way to change, or the endeavour was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted. That is a very big deal, and not just because it involves me.”

Trump hammered off a second tweet Thursday, again calling the investigation a “WITCH HUNT.”

“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s legal team quickly denounced the report on Wednesday.

“The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” a spokesman for Trump’s legal team, Mark Corallo, said.

Late Thursday, reports surfaced Vice President Mike Pence hired a lawyer to assist him through probes into whether there were ties between Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

Trump again took to Twitter following the Pence reports, suggesting Hillary Clinton should be the one under investigation.

“Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?” Trump tweeted.

“Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?” the president said in a follow up tweet.

–with a file from Global News reporter Jessica Vomiero