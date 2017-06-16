Environment
Overturned tanker truck closes Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Ucluelet

The tanker truck flipped on its side and is leaking fuel.

Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Ucluelet remains closed Friday morning as crews work to contain a fuel spill from an overturned tanker truck.

The highway has been closed in both directions 33 kilometres east of Ucluelet Junction since Thursday afternoon, after the truck lost control and flipped on its side.

The highway is expected to be closed until Friday evening.

There is still no word on what caused the crash but the Ministry of Environment are now overseeing the cleanup.

 

