An elderly woman was robbed while grocery shopping. What police did next made her cry

An elderly Florida woman is publicly thanking two police officers who went above and beyond the call of duty after she was robbed last Saturday – by offering to pay for her groceries.

“These are the two nicest police I’ve ever met in my life and I’m not young,” Marie Morgan, 91, told WPTV News.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the theft occurred last Saturday at a Publix super market in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Police said Morgan was the victim of a “distraction theft” during which she lost her wallet, containing US$60, as well as other personal effects.

Security cameras at the store captured the robbery, as a thief snatched Morgan’s handbag while she was busy loading items into her shopping cart.

Boynton Beach police officer Janelle Jumelles and her training officer, Evan Esteves, responded to the call and a distraught Morgan, who believed she would not even be able to pay for her food.

That’s when the officers informed her that they were going to pay for her groceries – and she broke down in tears.

“I just really wanted to make her day better,” Jumelles said. “She was so happy. Just the look on her face was enough.”

https://twitter.com/BBPD/status/875137632128389120

The officers took it a step further, buying a $60 Publix gift card for Morgan to make up for the $60 she lost when her wallet was stolen.

“I said I’m awfully lucky I met so many kind people all at one time,” Morgan said. “They helped me out.”