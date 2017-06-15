Penticton homicide victim named

The man found dead in a Penticton home on Monday has been named by a friend as Dale Atkinson, 63.

Police launched a homicide investigation after his body was found in a house on Woodlands Drive on Monday morning.

A woman was arrested at scene but later released without charge.

Atkinson worked as a car salesman.

Police have not publicly identified Atkinson as the victim.

– with files from Shelby Thom and Blaine Gaffney