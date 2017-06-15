Penticton homicide victim named
The man found dead in a Penticton home on Monday has been named by a friend as Dale Atkinson, 63.
Police launched a homicide investigation after his body was found in a house on Woodlands Drive on Monday morning.
A woman was arrested at scene but later released without charge.
Atkinson worked as a car salesman.
Police have not publicly identified Atkinson as the victim.
– with files from Shelby Thom and Blaine Gaffney
