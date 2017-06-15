Crime
June 15, 2017 1:24 pm
Updated: June 15, 2017 1:40 pm

Penticton homicide victim named

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

A friend has confirmed Dale Atkinson was the man found dead in a Penticton home on Monday.

A A

The man found dead in a Penticton home on Monday has been named by a friend as Dale Atkinson, 63.

Police launched a homicide investigation after his body was found in a house on Woodlands Drive on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Penticton murder suspect released from police custody

A woman was arrested at scene but later released without charge.

Atkinson worked as a car salesman.

Police have not publicly identified Atkinson as the victim.

– with files from Shelby Thom and Blaine Gaffney

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dale Atkinson
Homicide
Investigation
penticton
woodlands drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News