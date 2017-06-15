‘Catch of the day’ for Delta police earns driver $368 ticket

Delta police reeled in a “catch of the day” for the department on Wednesday.

The driver of a car that was decorated with boat and nautical-themed accessories, was clocked by police going 130 km/h in an 80km/h zone on the South Fraser Perimeter Road.

Police say this translated into about 73 knots in a 43-knot zone.

The driver was given a $368 ticket for excessive speed. Police also said the accessories on the car were “clearly unsafe” to other drivers on the road. This led to the vehicle being impounded and it will undergo a full inspection before returning to the road.

Police said this “catch of the day serves as a reminder to all drivers to obey the posted speed limit on all roads and highways.”