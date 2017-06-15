Big bust on BC/Washington border when drugs found in hidden compartment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing have announced the seizure of seven packages of Methamphetamines, also known as MDMA, weighing more than 50 pounds.

The statement says, it happened around 11:30am on Saturday June 10, when a 40-year- old man driving an SUV attempted to enter the United States at the Blaine, Washington border crossing, saying he visiting the U.S. for pleasure.

He was referred for further inspection, where officers discovered the large amount of MDMA in a hidden compartment in the vehicle.

The vehicle and the illegal drug were both seized, the driver was arrested, and the case has been handed over to the U-S Attorney’s office in Seattle.